This salad is recommended in diets, a real treat with few

This salad is recommended in diets, therefore suitable for those who want to lose weight without sacrificing taste.

The slimming diets

When you start to raise temperaturesin addition to abandoning jackets and overcoats, there is also another thing that, in general, we tend to do.

In fact, many people feel closer and closer to one of perhaps the most feared exams of the summer.

We are referring, precisely, to the so-called costume fitting which usually grips above all the gourmands and those who have had good and bad weather during the previous months.

Thus, practically every year, in this period, many begin to run for cover and resort to any method in order to lose a few extra pounds.

At this juncture, therefore, the i various types of diets most popular. So, then, we can mention the most well-known ones.

In fact, even those who don’t have a lot of experience in the field may have already heard of the ketogenic dietof the detox, of the plunkfrom the area dietand more.

If you want to look, however, when you decide to make the scale cry a little less, in reality, first of all, it would be better to ask for advice from an expert.

Thus, especially when the situation is less easy, one should rely on the care of a nutritionist or of a dietician.

The latter, in fact, will certainly be able to give you a professional and competent opinion. Be that as it may, it can at least be said that there are some foods that, having fewer calories, could help you with get back in shape.

In the next few lines, therefore, we would like to show you a special diet salad which is generally suitable for those who are trying at all costs to lose a few pounds.

So let’s see what exactly it is and what are, specifically, the ingredients you need to prepare this healthy and low-calorie dish.

The salad recommended in diets

Diet salad This salad is really suitable for everyone who has decided to get in shape. Here’s how to prepare it. Ingredients 1 Red onion

1 mango

extra virgin olive oil

sale Instructions First, take a cucumber and slice it finely on a cutting board.

Place the cucumber slices in a large bowl

Create some red onion shavings and pour them into the bowl together with the cucumber.

Take a mango, slice it into small pieces and put these in the bowl as well.

Mix well. Season with extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt.

Your diet salad is ready!

Drinks to combine with salad recommended in diets

If you decide to lose a few pounds, then follow a low-calorie dietthere are drinks that should be eliminated.

In particular, the vino it is, of course, a drink that should be at least limited as much as possible in such circumstances.

The same thing, however, applies to the drinks that contain added sugars, such as, for example, Coca-Cola, orange soda in bottles, and other things like that.

So, if you want to combine a healthy drink with yours Diet saladopt for a grapefruit juice or for a green tea.