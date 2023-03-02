Raspberry growers expect from 400 to 500 dinars for a kilogram of red gold this season, and a huge amount of raspberries in Serbian refrigerators is waiting for buyers.

With the first warmer days, work also started in Ivanjica and Arilje, which are considered the capitals of Serbian raspberries. The weather conditions were not in their favor, so as they say, this season he can expect a smaller crop. Also, according to the words of raspberry grower Dobrivoj Radović, many raspberries for which Western Serbia is known could be reduced, because producers dissatisfied with unpaid wages and due to increasing production costs intend to cut down this fruit tree and wait for better times.

“This year we can expect a smaller crop on the market due to several factors. Winter was late, we had very high temperatures when it was not their time. In the month of January, we received zero rainfall, especially in the lowlands, and all this is a prerequisite for our red gold to produce in a much smaller volume,” Dobrivoje Radović, president of the Association of Raspberry Growers of Serbia, told RINU.

In the previous season, Serbian raspberries reached a record price per kilogrambut despite this many manufacturers red gold they were left with empty pockets, because as they say, they have not been able to collect all the claims until now. Large quantities of raspberries are still stored and waiting for buyers, but we are also waiting impatiently for what the purchase price will be this year.

“I expect that it will be from 400 to 500 dinars for one kilogram. Precisely because of a number of factors that influence production, they condition it to be high. The criterion for this is that insurance companies work at a price of 280-300 dinars. It is true that there are a lot of raspberries in small and medium-sized cold stores, but the manufacturers are not to blame for that, but the cold stores themselves, because in previous years they had a net profit of up to 2 euros per kilogram of raspberries, and then they gave all agricultural producers an extra payment of 15 dinars,” he added.

Raspberry growers have been facing a big problem for years, which is the lack of manpower. They are already calculating and calculating for the upcoming season, and according to everything, many will turn their little ones in the family circle.

“Last year, whoever picked raspberries made good money. With a daily wage of 5,000 dinars, accommodation and food, the workers were able to earn two salaries in malinjak. This year, if the daily wage is 4,000 per day, that will be greatI think there will be no need for additional labor, but the hosts rely on their own, so as not to incur additional costs and thus be in the red,” says Radović.

Due to the large quantities of stored raspberries, its price per kilogram now ranges from 250 to 300 dinars, which is much lower than last year’s price.

