This summer you can cool off cheaply | Here comes the Air Conditioner Bonus

All the details on how to take advantage of the special discount for the purchase and installation of air conditioners: here’s how to request the bonus.

We are only in the first days of the month of July, but the scorching heat it is already starting to make itself felt in the homes of all Italians.

To withstand the high temperatures while we are at home, we adopt various solutions, from more mechanical fans to the latest generation air conditioners.

The problem is always the same: these are considerable expenses that not everyone can bear.

Especially when we talk about air conditionersif they really don’t belong to a rather high energy class, they consume a lot and it is really impossible to keep them on for the entire summer season.

In addition to the costs in terms of energy consumption, we also have to take into account the various maintenance costs.

It is therefore a matter of real stings both for those who already have air conditioners at home and want to switch to more modern models, and for those who may not have them and are thinking of installing them in their home.

Especially for this second category of people, in addition to consumption costs, we must also take into account the price to pay to buy and install them.

An important incentive to no longer suffer from the heat

Many Italian families, precisely for the reasons we have mentioned above, have given up even the thought of buying air conditioners regardless.

However, this year the situation has totally changed given that the Italian government has decided to introduce a new incentive for all those people who want to install these appliances at home, namely the Air Conditioner Bonuses.

This is a maneuver desired by the Italian government for two main reasons: the first is obviously to offer an economic return to all people who buy new air conditioners or replace the ones they already own, the latter is from environmental character given that the latest generation air conditioners consume little and have no impact on the environment.

A reduction in the environmental impact also for the winter months given that the latest generation air conditioners can also be useful to heat domestic environments.

In this way you will avoid burning very expensive and not totally efficient fuels such as pellets, wood or natural gas.

Air conditioner bonus 2023: how to request the incentive

They can apply for the 2023 air conditioner bonus all people who want to replace their old model with a newer and more performing one.

In this way, the consumption and environmental impacts of older air conditioners will be reduced to encourage the purchase of much more modern models.

It is necessary to specify that you don’t necessarily have to prove that you have an old model of air conditioner to take advantage of the bonus: people who want to buy can also receive the money a new air conditioner for the first timeas long as this purchase be part of a home renovation project much wider.

Il air conditioner bonus 2023 it’s a reimbursement of expenses equivalent to 65% of the expenses incurred for the purchase and installation of new appliances.

To apply for the bonus it is necessary send a communication toAENEAS not later than 90 days from installationbut you must specify the energy class of the air conditioner and the electrical power consumed by the system.