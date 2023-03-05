Former US President Donald Trump was the protagonist of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the annual event of American conservatives which took place on Saturday in Maryland. During the event, Trump relaunched his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections in a long speech with very combative tones, leveraging above all on the most extreme wing of the conservatives, and defining himself as their “warrior” ready for the “final battle”. .

Trump’s speech repeatedly targeted the current president Joe Biden and the policies of the Democrats, but the former president seemed aware that he must first win a real competition within the Republican party, of which he remains the favorite candidate, but no longer sole leader. Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, is considered his most credible rival, but has not yet communicated his willingness to run. DeSantis was not present at CPAC on Saturday, where Trump was instead the most applauded.

The CPAC is a congress organized by American politicians and activist associations belonging largely to the right wing of the Republican Party, ranging from conservative to ultra-conservative: it is not an official party conference, but an independent annual event which however, over time, it has become increasingly important.

For Trump it was the fourth public appointment after the official launch of his campaign, communicated almost four months ago. He has announced that he will not retire even if he were to be formally indicted in the various investigations that concern him, including those in Georgia and New York, and has shown that he wants to lead the most aggressive part of Republican supporters: «In 2016 I said I was the your voice, now I will also be your warrior, your justice and, for those who have been deceived and betrayed, I will be your revenge”.

In short, Trump used all the rhetoric that had characterized the false accusations of fraud in the 2020 elections, with the attacks on the alleged “deep state” (the “dark powers” that according to various conspiracy theories would govern the United States) and the description of the presidential of 2024 as the “final battle for America”.

These arguments seem to have had a great impact among Trump’s most loyal supporters present at the CPAC: in recent months, however, the former president has shown that he has lost some of his influence on the party. Fundraising has also declined considerably. In the two days after the first speech of 2021, says the New York Timeshad raised $3.2 million in donations: in the 48 hours after announcing his 2024 candidacy, he raised half of that, $1.6 million.

On the occasion of the CPAC, an informal (therefore not particularly representative) survey is also held among those present at the event. Trump won it largely, with over 60 percent of the preferences, while the main rival DeSantis confirmed himself with 20 percent. All other potential candidates fell short of 5 percent. Also present at the event in Maryland was former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who spoke on the same stage before Trump.