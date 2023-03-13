Home World THIS WAR IS AGAINST US
World

THIS WAR IS AGAINST US

by admin
THIS WAR IS AGAINST US

THIS WAR IS AGAINST US

*THE REASONS FOR NO*

Why say no to war? To sending weapons to Ukraine? To our slavish position as a NATO outpost in the Mediterranean?

We’ll talk about it at the next event organized by the Fenice section of Ancora Italia Sovrana e Popolare!

This time, in the form of a conference, we will deal with the themes of geopolitics and current events, deepening the role of NATO as a destabilizing agent in Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, including its role in the current conflict and in those that constantly trying to provoke, from Taiwan to Iran.

Once again we will have absolutely exceptional speakers, starting with a doyen of Italian journalism like *Fulvio Grimaldi*, the exceptional war photojournalist *Giorgio Bianchi*, professor *Duccio Chiapello*, doctor in political studies, and our *Fabrizio Vielmini*, professor of international relations, who on the occasion of the elections in Kazakhstan, will present us a preview of his latest book ” _Kazakhstan: End of an era_ “.

Finally, last minute unexpected events permitting, the national secretary of _Ancora Italia Sovrana e Popolare_ will be with us, as well as the soul of _Visone TV_, *Francesco Toscano*!

The conference will take place at the _Teatro Sporting Dora_ (250 seats) in Corso Umbria 83, in Turin, *Saturday 18 March* from approximately *4.00pm* to *8.00pm*.

An entrance fee of at least *5€* is foreseen for organization expenses.

To participate, contact the number 3920019579, or enter the appropriate chat, communicating to the administrators the presence of any companions, at this link:

See also  The 91st anniversary of the "September 18" Incident | People of insight call on Japan to face up to history and take history as a mirror - Xinhua English.news.cn

(AISP-DSP, FENICE SECTION, TURIN)

You may also like

Governor of Oklahoma refuses to accept “poisonous train”...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday...

Band of robbers took away the entire Postamat...

“Brotherhood, tears and smiles.” Three words for the...

Everything that happened at the Oscars 2023 –...

News Udinese – Does the rejection start? /...

Udinese – Cannavaro shocking news: “Carnival wanted Kim...

Casemiro received a red card, everyone laughs at...

Air Serbia launches a flight from Kraljevo to...

More than 100 people have been arrested in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy