THIS WAR IS AGAINST US

*THE REASONS FOR NO*

Why say no to war? To sending weapons to Ukraine? To our slavish position as a NATO outpost in the Mediterranean?

We’ll talk about it at the next event organized by the Fenice section of Ancora Italia Sovrana e Popolare!

This time, in the form of a conference, we will deal with the themes of geopolitics and current events, deepening the role of NATO as a destabilizing agent in Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, including its role in the current conflict and in those that constantly trying to provoke, from Taiwan to Iran.

Once again we will have absolutely exceptional speakers, starting with a doyen of Italian journalism like *Fulvio Grimaldi*, the exceptional war photojournalist *Giorgio Bianchi*, professor *Duccio Chiapello*, doctor in political studies, and our *Fabrizio Vielmini*, professor of international relations, who on the occasion of the elections in Kazakhstan, will present us a preview of his latest book ” _Kazakhstan: End of an era_ “.

Finally, last minute unexpected events permitting, the national secretary of _Ancora Italia Sovrana e Popolare_ will be with us, as well as the soul of _Visone TV_, *Francesco Toscano*!

The conference will take place at the _Teatro Sporting Dora_ (250 seats) in Corso Umbria 83, in Turin, *Saturday 18 March* from approximately *4.00pm* to *8.00pm*.

An entrance fee of at least *5€* is foreseen for organization expenses.

To participate, contact the number 3920019579, or enter the appropriate chat, communicating to the administrators the presence of any companions, at this link:

(AISP-DSP, FENICE SECTION, TURIN)