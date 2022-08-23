Home World This week, the temperature of our city alternated between sunny and rainy and fell in fluctuations_Hulunbuir News-Hulunbuir Daily
This week, the temperature of our city alternated between sunny and rainy and fell in fluctuations

source:Hulunbuir Daily
release time:2022-08-23 16:49:02

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Yao) There were two rainfall events in our city this week. The first one will appear on Wednesday, and the light rain will affect the whole city. The second time was from Friday to Sunday. The whole city ushered in obvious rainy weather. The rainy periods were mostly concentrated on weekends. Among them, there would be moderate rains in the forest areas, and light rains in the rest of the areas.

In terms of temperature, from Monday to Wednesday, the maximum temperature in most areas hovered around 20 degrees. Affected by the rainy weather, the maximum temperature in Lingxi fell by 2-4 degrees on Thursday, and Lingdong remained in the early 20s. Temperatures continued to drop across the country on Friday, warmed up slightly on Saturday, and dropped slightly on Sunday. The minimum temperature in pastoral areas and forest areas in the next week will basically remain in single digits.

August 23 ushered in the summer solar term, marking the end of the hot summer day, and gradually entering the autumn in the meteorological sense. The temperature during this period is getting lower and lower, especially in the morning and evening, the temperature difference between day and night increases, and the coolness gradually hits. The department reminds you to keep warm when you travel.

