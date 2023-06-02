This Xiaomi smartphone on offer for €90 is a REAL DEAL

They are Amazon you can buy one smartphone Xiaomi with a cost of just 90 euro. This is the right opportunity for all users who need a super-cheap device, even if only to have a forklift always available and with record autonomy. There new Amazon offer ongoing at the moment is dedicated to the Xiaomi Redmi 9C which is now proposed to discounted price of 90 euros instead of 149 euros, in the variant with 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and a ben battery 5.000 mAh. The offer can be accessed from the link below.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C on offer on Amazon: 90 euros is enough

In relation to the price range, the Redmi 9C manages to amaze, presenting some very specific strengths. The SoC is a MediaTek Helio G35 capable of handling all the basic tasks of a smartphone without any problems. To support the chip we find 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion through the appropriate microSD slot.

Note the presence of a 5,000mAh battery which allows you to record a really high autonomy. The smartphone also features a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. Among the specifications there is also a triple rear camera, with a 13 Megapixel main sensor, in addition to the support Dual SIM and a rear fingerprint sensor. The model on offer features the Midnight Gray color.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.