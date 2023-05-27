this year also scholarships for girls

by gds.it – ​​3 hours ago

There are already more than four hundred in Sicily registered for the Miss Italy contest, now in its 84th edition. We start at the beginning of June, with the first two of the numerous provincial selections already set which will qualify the winners for the regional finals. An important novelty of the Sicilian selections will be the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Miss Italy starts again in Palermo from Palermo: this year also the scholarships for girls appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it”.