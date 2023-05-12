Home » this year’s CoD will be Modern Warfare III, developed by Sledgehammer
this year’s CoD will be Modern Warfare III, developed by Sledgehammer

As has become customary, the appointment with the new will not be missed this year either Call of Duty and, according to a new rumor, it will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIdirect sequel to last year’s title developed this time by Sledgehammer Games.

The information comes from the site Insider Gamingaccording to whose sources the game started out as a DLC to MW2, but has since evolved into a standalone game complete with all the usual CoD components: Campagna, Multiplayer, Zombies and also a new Warzone 2.0 map which, according to the site, will be based on the Las Almas map on MW2.

An interesting note also for the new mode Zombies: Activision would be deciding whether to include it in the paid game or if renderla free-to-play as done with Warzone.

We just have to wait for the official announcement, to verify the veracity of this information; should arrive over the next month.

