Today (August 22) at 11 noon,This year’s No. 9 typhoon “Saddle” is generated，Its center is located in the east of Luzon Island, Philippines, about 385 kilometers northeast of Manila, Philippines, which is 16.3 degrees north latitude and 124.1 degrees east longitude. The maximum wind force near the center is 8 (18 m/s).It is expected that the “Saddle” will move slowly to the west-north at a speed of 5-10 kilometers per hour, and its intensity will gradually increase.

It is expected that from the night of August 21st to the daytime of the 24th, it will be cloudy with thunderstorms in the whole island of Hainan. The specific weather forecast is as follows:

terrestrial weather forecast

22nd afternoon to night:

In the north, cloudy, with local thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 25-27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

In the middle, cloudy with thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 24-26 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

In the east, cloudy with thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 25-27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 31-33 degrees

In the west, cloudy, with local thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 24-26 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

In the south, cloudy with thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 24-26 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

Xisha Yongxing Island, cloudy, southerly wind to southwesterly wind level 5, temperature: 28-32 degrees

Zhongsha Huangyan Island, cloudy with thunderstorms on cloudy days, west wind level 5, temperature: 28-30 degrees

Nansha Yongshu Reef, cloudy with thunderstorms, southwest wind level 5, temperature: 27-32 degrees

23rd day to night:

In the north, cloudy, with local thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 25-27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

In the middle, cloudy with thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

East, cloudy, with local thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 25-27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

In the west, cloudy, with local thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

In the south, cloudy with thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 24-26 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

Xisha Yongxing Island, cloudy, west wind level 5, temperature: 28-32 degrees

Zhongsha Huangyan Island, cloudy with thunderstorms on cloudy days, west wind to southwest wind level 5, temperature: 26-30 degrees

Nansha Yongshu Reef, cloudy with thunderstorms, southwest wind level 5, temperature: 27-32 degrees

Day to night on the 24th:

In the north, cloudy, with local thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 25-27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

In the middle, cloudy with thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​degrees, and the maximum temperature is 32-34 degrees

In the east, cloudy with thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 25-27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 33-35 degrees

In the west, cloudy, with local thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​degrees, and the maximum temperature is 33-35 degrees

In the south, cloudy with thunderstorms, the minimum temperature is 25-27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is 34-36 degrees

Xisha Yongxing Island, cloudy with thunderstorms, southwest wind level 5, temperature: 28-32 degrees

Zhongsha Huangyan Island, cloudy with thunderstorms on cloudy days, southwesterly wind turned southerly wind level 5, temperature: 27-30 degrees

Nansha Yongshu Reef, cloudy with thunderstorms, southwest wind level 5, temperature: 27-32 degrees

marine weather forecast

Qiongzhou Strait wind forecast:

From 11:00 on August 22 to 08:00 on August 25: Cloudy with thunderstorms, southerly winds of magnitude 5, and gusts of magnitude 7-8 during thunderstorms.

Wind forecast for other sea areas:

22nd afternoon to night:

The sea of ​​Beibu Gulf, the eastern, western and southern seas of the island, the sea near the Xisha and Zhongsha Islands, cloudy with thundershowers, southerly winds of magnitude 5, and gusts of magnitude 7-8 during thunderstorms; the sea near the Nansha Islands, cloudy with thunderstorms, southwesterly winds of 5 -6 level, gust level 7.

23rd day to night:

The sea of ​​Beibu Gulf, the eastern, western and southern seas of the island, the sea near the Paracel Islands, cloudy with thunderstorms, southerly winds of magnitude 5, and gusts of magnitude 7-8 during thunderstorms; the sea near Zhongsha Islands, cloudy with thunderstorms, and northerly winds of 5- Level 6, gust level 7-8; near the Nansha Islands, cloudy with thunderstorms, southwesterly wind level 5-6, gust level 7.

Day to night on the 24th:

The sea of ​​Beibu Gulf, the eastern, western and southern seas of the island, the sea near the Paracel Islands, it is cloudy with thunderstorms, the west wind is 5-6, and the gust is 7-8; the sea near the Zhongsha Islands, cloudy and cloudy with heavy rain, southerly wind Level 6-7, gust level 8-9; near the Nansha Islands, cloudy with thunderstorms, southwesterly wind level 5-6, gust level 7.

