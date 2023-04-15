Thomas Bangalter, review of his album Mythologies (2023)

A Thomas Bangalter, 50% of the now extinct Daft Punk (sigh) are apprehensive about the future that is coming our way (and who doesn’t, right?) and openly confesses that he decided to hang up his helmet in 2021 due to the scarce need to continue pretending to be a robot today. It is not surprising, therefore, that he has now decided to change the synths and samples for the baton and the horn sections, bringing out his more orchestral and classical side. Reluctantly, his followers -famous for belonging to a generation that finds it hard to let things go- have no choice but to accept the French artist’s decision and understand his eagerness to explore paths hitherto untrodden in his discography (because That will always be better than suffering in the silence of absolute inactivity, we think).

At the same moment that the first song of "Mythologies" (Parlophone, 23) We are clear that we cannot judge this project from the same point of view with which we were bouncing around in pure ecstasy with "Homework" (97) o "Discovery" (01). If we want to enjoy at least the beauty and merit of its twenty-three cuts, we will have to evade any proposal previously offered by Bangalter, because for better or worse, this is another totally different film. And it is that once that first barrier of having to assume the new dimensions in which the artist now intends to immerse us has been overcome, we will immediately begin to appreciate the compositional tones and shades of an extraordinary work that, between arrangements and grandiose sound breakdowns, will progressively draw before us the outlines of a story that grows rich in nuances, both musical and narrative (let's remember that Daft Punk already have experience creating soundtracks, as we verified a few years ago with their contribution to "TRON: Legacy" (10)so it is not surprising to once again delight in this excellent virtue in his doing).

The 23 movements of the album are originally intended to embrace the ballet of the same name by the French dancer and choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, a work aimed at arousing in the viewer an appreciation for classical and modern myths and inviting them to delve into those mystical and epic elements. that make up the ancient collective imagination. We take it as an unorthodox invitation in these times to dust off our classical culture books and prepare to meet redoubtable figures from Greek mythology, such as “The Minotaurs” o “The Gorgons”or fierce and ruthless deities like “Zeus” o “Aphrodite”. Cuts in which, in turn and perhaps being victims of a certain suggestion, we even managed to feel a certain touch for those looped and pounding arpeggios that in their day resounded in the productions of Bangalter and Homem-Christo (does the goat pull for the mount or is it just our thing?).