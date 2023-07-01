Thomas Bryant left Denver for Miami | Sports

American basketball player Thomas Bryant decided not to stay in Colorado but to go to a more attractive destination.

Source: Profimedia

Just a few weeks ago Denver became the NBA champion for the first time in the history of the franchise, because Nikola Jokić took them there, but the best basketball player in the world could not “save” the team that dragged through the whole season. Already on the first day after the market opened Bruce Braun left the team and paid well for his correct games in the playoffs, but the real betrayal is the move of Thomas Bryant (25)!

The center, who had no role during the playoffs and actually did not help Nikola Jokić in the fight against the tall players of the opposing teams, decided to “raise the anchor” and sail to the ranks of the great rival. He signed a two-year contract with Miami – a finalist in the recent NBA Finals – and that’s what he’s going for get $5,400,000!

The Bryant-Denver parting is coming after only 19 games, one of which was in the playoffs and in which he played less than minutes. Although he arrived from the Los Angeles Lakers and with a good pedigree, Bryant did not fit into the team from Colorado. He had a good position next to the court to watch Nikola Jokić break the opponent’s centers, but not the opportunity to help the Serbian basketball player.

Now he will be a rival to Denver, a Miami will be his fourth team in the NBA. He was drafted by Utah, who immediately passed him on to the Lakers, where he spent two terms. In addition, he also played for Washington, and it can be said that it was his best season in his professional career.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:46 We have one of the best players in history, and his name is Nikola Jokić Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

