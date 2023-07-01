Home » Thomas Bryant left Denver for Miami | Sports
World

Thomas Bryant left Denver for Miami | Sports

by admin
Thomas Bryant left Denver for Miami | Sports

American basketball player Thomas Bryant decided not to stay in Colorado but to go to a more attractive destination.

Source: Profimedia

Just a few weeks ago Denver became the NBA champion for the first time in the history of the franchise, because Nikola Jokić took them there, but the best basketball player in the world could not “save” the team that dragged through the whole season. Already on the first day after the market opened Bruce Braun left the team and paid well for his correct games in the playoffs, but the real betrayal is the move of Thomas Bryant (25)!

The center, who had no role during the playoffs and actually did not help Nikola Jokić in the fight against the tall players of the opposing teams, decided to “raise the anchor” and sail to the ranks of the great rival. He signed a two-year contract with Miami – a finalist in the recent NBA Finals – and that’s what he’s going for get $5,400,000!

The Bryant-Denver parting is coming after only 19 games, one of which was in the playoffs and in which he played less than minutes. Although he arrived from the Los Angeles Lakers and with a good pedigree, Bryant did not fit into the team from Colorado. He had a good position next to the court to watch Nikola Jokić break the opponent’s centers, but not the opportunity to help the Serbian basketball player.

Now he will be a rival to Denver, a Miami will be his fourth team in the NBA. He was drafted by Utah, who immediately passed him on to the Lakers, where he spent two terms. In addition, he also played for Washington, and it can be said that it was his best season in his professional career.

See also  Australia to Buy U.S. Nuclear-Powered Subs to Boost Navy - WSJ

BONUS VIDEO:

01:46 We have one of the best players in history, and his name is Nikola Jokić Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

You may also like

How are Nissan cars doing? Reliability, quality and...

“At the moment, Palermo are the strongest in...

Mother Pleads for Justice: Son Allegedly Beaten to...

At Nahel’s funeral, the anger of the other...

Dušica Jakovljević tries silicones | Entertainment

for France it is the fifth night of...

Palermo, Mancuso would exclude La Gumina: the situation

Farewell to Nahel: France burns, Macron cancels his...

A man shoots a Kalashnikov in Croatia |...

Fuel prices BiH region Serbia Greece Croatia |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy