NEW YORK – It’s a snowless winter, the plants are already blooming, the runners run in shorts and tank tops and alligators sprout from the urban lake. It looks like Miami but it’s New York. In one of the hottest seasons of the last fifty years, the discovery of an alligator in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, made more than one wonder: what’s going on? The tranquility of the neighborhood was broken on Sunday morning by an unexpected sighting: an alligator more than one meter and twenty long that was in the urban pond, frequented by families.

