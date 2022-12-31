“Wir sind Papst!”, “We are Pope!”. In the 2005 Bild proudly greeted the appointment of first German pope in five hundred years on the throne of Peter. But the relationship between Joseph Ratzinger and Germany has never been simple. And not only because the German Catholic Church, shaken by the repeated pedophilia scandals which followed one another in the 1910s and which even touched the former archbishop of Monaco, is crossed by strong reformist demands which have always clashed with the conservatism of Benedict XVI.