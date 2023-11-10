Those ten seconds of humanity

It is the time that, according to Mireille Yoga, director of the Edimar Center in Yaoundé, is necessary to restore a look of dignity to a street child. A testimony of personal and social commitment in the wake of Father Maurizio Bezzi

«I am Mireille Yoga, director of the Edimar Center in Yaoundé and mother of four adopted children and five in foster care». This is how this smiling Cameroonian woman introduces herself who, in reality, has “children” and has had many more. They are all those who have passed through the Edimar Center where he has worked since Father Maurizio Bezzi, a PIME missionary, created it in 2002, in front of the station of the Cameroonian capital to offer a point of reference to all those children and young people who are forced to live on the streets.

Mireille has been there since the beginning and took over when Father Maurizio was transferred to Algeria. She is the soul of this center and of all the activities that take place around her, because what drives her is a deep faith and a profound sense of proximity. Which also translated into very strong personal choices.

«My husband and I were unable to have children – she says with modesty, but also with great transparency, addressing a topic that in many African contexts is still a taboo because sterility is often synonymous with a curse -. At one point I was truly obsessed with the desire to give my husband a child. Luckily he is an open and understanding person. He told me: “Don’t cry. To me you are worth more than ten children. I would even get back to you right away.”

This is how Mireille’s personal and professional paths became even more closely intertwined, both illuminated by the faith that the meeting with Father Maurizio had helped to revitalize. «“It may be that the Lord is calling you to spiritual motherhood” – she told me. I felt that what she was offering me was not just a job. It was something much bigger that responded to my need and my pain.” Something that opened the doors to a welcome that became family and community, personal and social commitment. And which has translated into a myriad of meetings and friendships which, in turn, continue to create new possibilities for building a new humanity from the bottom up.

The Edimar Center itself today is truly something very big and special, not only because it has helped – and continues to do so – hundreds of street children and young people, but because it has inoculated Cameroonian society with many signs of hope. «It is a plant that continues to grow and bear fruit and which gives us incredible strength. The Edimar Center is a large tree, the first seed of which was planted by Father Maurizio in the Cameroonian land to help a different humanity mature. A humanity for all those who have been abandoned or who feel abandoned, who have taken refuge in the streets and places where no one dares to go. Edimar is the possibility of discovering the beauty of their hearts and the ability to see that there is hope.”

It’s not easy. And it’s not for everyone. In Cameroon, many don’t even want to see these kids. They call them nanga boko, which literally means “those who sleep outside”, but the term has taken on a very derogatory meaning. People and authorities consider them as the scum of society and treat them as criminals, thieves, liars. Perhaps it is easier this way, rather than looking at them as victims of the same society of which they are part and which marginalizes the weakest and most defenseless and uses them as scapegoats for the sins of adults. And it is easier this way than treating them as people, with strengths and weaknesses, with resources and potential that have often been betrayed.

Father Maurizio, who remained in Cameroon from 1987 to 2018, was inspired by brother Yves Lascanne, a Little Brother, pioneer in working with street kids and victim of one of them; he had collaborated before with the Home of Hopethe House of Hope, and then he himself created the Edimar Center in 2002 with a specific objective: to contrast friendship with violence, trust with distrust.

«His presence in Cameroon – Mireille recalls – has meant that today there is a whole generation of kids who have left the streets and their children who have never known it, who have never slept, eaten, stolen or suffered abuse. A new generation going to school. And this is an incredible and beautiful thing.”

The Coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures that were also applied in Cameroon risked inflicting a severe blow on the Edimar Center too. But above all to the kids who refer to it and who number around 200 every day for various activities, especially educational ones, but also to take a shower or have a wound treated. «We had to close the Center for several months, but the most serious thing is that they closed the schools for many weeks. School dropout was enormous and we still see the consequences dramatically today”, says Mireille. In recent years, then, street girls have also started to increase and their situation is even more dramatic because they suffer a lot of abuse, they often become pregnant and their children are born and grow up on the street. Not only that: there are more and more “families” on the street, often obviously dysfunctional. Economic difficulties and the loss of values ​​have aggravated the situation. “Parallel” societies have been created.

Mireille and her staff, however, were not discouraged, on the contrary. If the kids couldn’t go to the Center they would have gone to the streets. «With our educators we have tried to follow especially the little ones in the places where they meet. When it was possible, we directed them to return to the village or join some relative.” With their colleague, friend and companion in many battles, Marthe, they have intensified their presence on the street, trying to reach even the most “difficult” kids, those who use alcohol and drugs: kids who, almost always, also turn out to be as the most vulnerable because they are exposed to everything. «With the Edimar operators – continues Mireille – we returned to the streets more frequently. We tried to raise awareness so that they could protect themselves from contagion and many other risks. And then we started a kind of school in the street, teaching people to read and write on the ground, in the sand and in the dust. It worked so well that we decided to continue even after the emergency was over. Today Marthe returns to the streets regularly, near the cow market where almost everyone is Muslim. She ended up having up to 160 “students”. And so, after a while, the locals offered her two rooms in the nearby Koranic school. And some small professional courses have also started. It is a first step, but it is very important so that children realize the importance of education for their future and can one day be included in a real school. For this reason, we have also started the construction of some dormitories, a little outside the centre, because they can have a simple but quiet place to concentrate on their studies.”

Street school, like many other activities, is not just an opportunity for learning, but first and foremost a “pretext” and a chance to meet, to shake hands with kids, to look them in the eyes for ten seconds. «Ten seconds of dignity! – Mireille underlines forcefully -. Ten seconds which, as Father Maurizio always reminded us, became a story.” Some of the kids who met that gaze today have returned as volunteers to help those still on the streets. «It’s wonderful to see that those who have encountered an outstretched hand now want to do the same with others. Friendship and education can bring out the desire and ability to give as well as receive. In this way the circle never closes.”

«I pray and thank every day for everything that Christ allows me to achieve around me through my heart and my gaze», concludes Mireille. And so those ten seconds full of humanity allow a beautiful story to continue to be written.

