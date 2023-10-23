Thousands at Risk as Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Claims Over 6,100 Lives and Fuels Shortages in Gaza Strip

This round of conflict between Palestine and Israel has reached a devastating toll, with over 6,100 people losing their lives on both sides. The Gaza Strip has been particularly affected, with thousands of people at risk due to fuel shortages.

According to reports from Middle Eastern media outlets such as Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya, the health department of the Palestinian Gaza Strip has confirmed that 4,651 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip, and over 14,000 others have been injured. In the West Bank, the death toll has risen to 90, with more than 1,600 people injured.

The Israeli Ministry of Health, as reported by the “Jerusalem Post,” states that more than 1,400 Israelis and foreigners have died in Israel.

The ongoing conflict is characterized by Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and Hamas firing rockets into Israel. On the 22nd, the Israeli army carried out an airstrike on a market in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of at least 10 people. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired over 7,400 rockets into Israel since the start of the conflict.

The situation regarding humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip remains a concern. The second batch of aid supplies, including 17 trucks, has entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. However, there is disagreement between Egypt and Israel regarding the entry of fuel. While Egypt claims that a truck transporting fuel has entered the Gaza Strip from Rafah port for the first time, Israel denies this and insists that no fuel will be allowed until all hostages held in Gaza are released.

The fuel shortage poses a severe threat to the lives of patients in Gaza’s hospitals. The Palestinian Ministry of Health warns that the lack of fuel could lead to the death of 1,100 kidney failure patients, including 38 children. UNICEF reports that 120 newborns in incubators in local hospitals are at risk of death due to the depletion of fuel.

The Israeli army is continuing to prepare for a potential ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, which Defense Minister Galante estimates could last three months. However, an incident occurred where an Israeli tank accidentally hit an Egyptian military post near the Kerem Shalom port, causing minor injuries to several Egyptian border guards.

The United States has been involved in the conflict, pressuring Israel to postpone its ground attack and urging the Israeli government to move aid into Gaza as progress is made in freeing the hostages. However, the Israeli government denies facing pressure from the United States and clarifies that they only have US support.

Jordan has called for continued humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, with King Abdullah II emphasizing the need for the international community to ensure the delivery of essential supplies and the protection of medical and relief infrastructure. Jordan has pledged to provide medical relief and humanitarian support to Gaza.

As the conflict between Palestine and Israel rages on, the death toll continues to rise, and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains dire. International efforts and support are crucial in bringing about a resolution and providing much-needed assistance to those affected by the conflict.