Thousands Feared Dead as Storm Daniel Brings Severe Flooding to Libya

More than 2,000 people are feared dead in Libya following severe flooding caused by Storm Daniel, according to reports from the country’s leader. Osama Hamad, head of eastern Libya’s parliament-backed government, disclosed the death toll, stating that residential neighborhoods were swept away and thousands of residents were washed into the sea. The situation is described as catastrophic and unprecedented in Libya. Images on social media depict submerged cars, collapsed buildings, and torrents of water flooding the streets. The Red Crescent estimated that between 150 and 250 people had perished in the severely affected city of Derna. Hospitals in the eastern city of Bayda had to be evacuated due to severe flooding caused by the heavy rain. The storm, which has been named Storm Daniel, initially caused devastating flooding in Greece before becoming a tropical cyclone, known as a ‘medicane,’ as it moved towards the Mediterranean. These systems can bring hazardous conditions, similar to tropical storms and hurricanes, to the Mediterranean Sea and coastal areas. The remnants of the storm are now affecting northern Libya and are expected to head east towards northern Egypt, with rainfall potentially reaching 50 mm over the next two days. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya is closely monitoring the situation and the emergency caused by the severe weather conditions in the eastern region of the country.

