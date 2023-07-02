Thousands Injured in Turkey During Eid al-Adha Animal Sacrifice

Title: Thousands Injured during Eid al-Adha Festival in Turkey

Subtitle: Over 29,000 people seek medical attention during animal sacrifice ritual

During the important Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, which concluded on Saturday, nearly 30,000 people in Turkey required medical attention due to injuries related to the ritualistic slaughter of animals.

Turkey’s Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, disclosed in a tweet on Sunday that a staggering 29,032 individuals were treated for accidents that occurred during the process of slaughtering animals for Eid al-Adha. Out of those, 951 were transported to hospitals by ambulance, while the remainder made their own way. Presently, 83 individuals remain hospitalized in serious condition and require surgery.

“We wish our patients a speedy recovery. Such incidents, which are included in the festive agenda, are sad for all of us,” expressed Koca concerning the injuries.

Eid al-Adha, which commenced last Saturday, is one of the most significant celebrations in Turkey, a country with a Muslim-majority population of nearly 85 million inhabitants.

The festival commemorates the obedience of the prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his son Ishmael in accordance with divine order. It is believed that God eventually replaced Ishmael with a lamb, thereby sparing the child. The festival is steeped in tradition, with Turkish families who can afford it participating in the sacrifice of animals such as sheep, goats, or cows. The meat is then divided into three parts— one for those in need, one to share with family and friends, and the remaining portion for personal consumption.

Independent journalism relies on the support of its readers to continue. With your assistance, we can ensure that uncensored news, which the powers that be may not want you to access, stays within your reach. Today, your support will contribute towards the relentless pursuit of censorship-free journalism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

