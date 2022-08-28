Home World Thousands killed in Pakistan floods, millions lost, government pleads for global aid – BBC News
World

Thousands killed in Pakistan floods, millions lost, government pleads for global aid – BBC News

by admin
Thousands killed in Pakistan floods, millions lost, government pleads for global aid – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/150B4/production/_126469168_gettyimages-1242756633.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Displaced people wait for aid after fleeing their homes in Karachi province.

Floods in Pakistan have killed more than 1,000 people, and the country’s government has called on the international community for further assistance.

A Home Office official, Salman Sufi, told the BBC that the US, UK, UAE and a number of other countries had already contributed to the country’s monsoon disaster, but more money was needed.

He said more than 1,000 people had died and millions had been displaced since June. The Pakistani government is doing everything in its power to help the victims.

In the northwest of the country, rivers in Khyber-Pashtun province burst their banks, sparking floods and sending thousands of people fleeing their homes.

You may also like

US-Taiwan tension, two American warships cross the strait....

Orban, the study of the Hungarian parliament: “Too...

US officials: Two US ships crossed the Taiwan...

USA, our warships have crossed the Taiwan Strait

Libya, 32 dead in clashes between militias in...

At the Venice Film Festival flash mobs on...

Central of Zaporizhzhia, in the team of Aiea...

Record auction for Lady Diana’s car: sold for...

Countries fail to agree on UN treaty to...

China Central Radio and Television Releases “China in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy