Tens of thousands of people from around the world continued to line up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Sunday 18 September. The Queen’s state funeral was held on Monday 19th, attended by more than 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries.

(Vatican News Network)Over the past four days, thousands of mourners have poured into London’s Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 after 70 years on the throne. The people looking at the coffin formed an 8-kilometer line, and the waiting time was almost 24 hours at one point. These patient queues were not just Britons, but many people from all over the world.

On Saturday evening, eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth held a 15-minute wake beside her coffin as mourners continued to pass by in silence. Earlier, on Friday evening, the Queen’s four children were standing beside the coffin. Meanwhile, around five hundred world leaders and foreign dignitaries traveled to London for the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. They include heads of state from France, Italy, the United States, Japan, and royals from many European countries.

Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary General of the State Department for Relations with States and International Organizations, represented Pope Francis at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

