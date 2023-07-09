Thousands March in ‘March of Hope’ Against Government’s Management

Title: Thousands Join “March of Hope” to Protest Deterioration in Quality of Life under Dominican Republic’s Current Government

Date: 07/08/2023

Santo Domingo – On Saturday, thousands of people took part in the “March of Hope” organized by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) to express their dissatisfaction with the declining quality of life in the country over the past three years under the current government. Beginning at 3:00 in the afternoon from the corners of Duarte and Pedro Livio Cedeño avenues, the PLD, along with their presidential candidate Abel Martínez and mayoral candidate for Santo Domingo Este, Luis Alberto Tejeda, marched “for the joy and hope of the Dominican people” and rallied around slogans such as “Hold on, it’s almost there.”

As the PLD sets its sights on the 2024 elections in a bid to return to the presidency, the party relentlessly criticized the administration of President Luis Abinader as they toured the three electoral constituencies of the National District. The march included the participation of former President Danilo Medina and former Vice President Margarita Cedeño.

The attendees, brandishing purple flags and protest signs, marched against various issues including the deterioration of public services, the high cost of living, the negative impact of DR-CAFTA on rice producers, rising insecurity and crime rates, frequent blackouts, and deficiencies in the healthcare system.

Nahiony Reyes, the wife of presidential candidate Abel Martínez, described the “March of Hope” as an important platform for demanding women’s rights and recognition for their competencies across various spheres of society. Reyes, a communication professional, emphasized that this march would pave the way for women to assume leadership positions and receive better opportunities in society based on their merits.

Reyes highlighted the commitment of Abel and the PLD to respect women’s rights and ensure their safety alongside the well-being of their children. She assured single mothers that they will have peace of mind as the PLD, with Abel at the helm of the Dominican State, guarantees their children’s security. The march represented the united voice of the Dominican Republic, marching for hope, a better future, and fair public policies that benefit all citizens.

Reflecting on the event, Reyes expressed her excitement and motivation, shedding tears of happiness at witnessing the enthusiasm of the participants. She stated, “My God, how beautiful it is to see what is happening in this place.” These comments were made by the PLD leader and relayed by the party’s Communications Secretariat.

The “March of Hope” serves as a poignant symbol of the opposition’s growing momentum and determination to address the concerns and aspirations of the Dominican people. As the 2024 elections loom nearer, it remains to be seen how the PLD and other opposition parties will translate this show of unity and discontent into tangible political change for the nation.

Written by: [Author Name]

Published by: [News Agency Name]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

