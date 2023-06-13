Thousands of dead fish on the beach of Freeport in Texas – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Thousands of dead fish have washed up on the beach in Freeport, near Houston, in the US state of Texas in recent days. Video obtained by the AP shows the stretch of Bryan Beach and Quintana Beach Country Park, with dead fish floating or strewn along the sand. The images date back to Friday 9 June. Authorities have determined that the cause of the fish kills is almost certainly due to hotter than normal water temperatures and other factors that depleted oxygen levels. (LaPresse)