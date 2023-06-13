Home » Thousands of dead fish on the beach of Freeport in Texas – Corriere TV
World

Thousands of dead fish on the beach of Freeport in Texas – Corriere TV

by admin
Thousands of dead fish on the beach of Freeport in Texas – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Thousands of dead fish have washed up on the beach in Freeport, near Houston, in the US state of Texas in recent days. Video obtained by the AP shows the stretch of Bryan Beach and Quintana Beach Country Park, with dead fish floating or strewn along the sand. The images date back to Friday 9 June. Authorities have determined that the cause of the fish kills is almost certainly due to hotter than normal water temperatures and other factors that depleted oxygen levels. (LaPresse)

June 13, 2023 – Updated June 13, 2023 , 08:24 am

© breaking latest news

See also  California oil spill investigation found that the oil pipeline has a lateral displacement of 32 meters | Oil pipeline | Beach

You may also like

Three people were killed and three others were...

Trump in court today over secret papers brought...

She attacked the cashier for one look too...

Nottingham, van overwhelms and kills three people in...

Farewell to Silvio Berlusconi, national mourning and state...

Eleven dead in a “massive attack” on Kryvyi...

“De tot el món”, first preview of Ginestà’s...

Problems of family medicine in Banja Luka |...

Eight basketball players leave Denver | Sport

The most active volcano in the Philippines began...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy