Thousands of migrants cross the border between Libya and Egypt on foot – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Thousands of migrants were filmed as they crossed the Libyan border with Egypt on foot, in Musaid, under the strict surveillance of local authorities. According to media reports, more than 4,000 Egyptians have been expelled in the last two days. Libyan security sources say the migrants were held in secret prisons controlled by human traffickers in Libya, then released in a large operation. (LaPresse)