Home » Thousands of migrants cross the border between Libya and Egypt on foot – Corriere TV
World

Thousands of migrants cross the border between Libya and Egypt on foot – Corriere TV

by admin
Thousands of migrants cross the border between Libya and Egypt on foot – Corriere TV

According to media reports, more than 4,000 Egyptians have been expelled in the last two days

(LaPresse) Thousands of migrants were filmed as they crossed the Libyan border with Egypt on foot, in Musaid, under the strict surveillance of local authorities. According to media reports, more than 4,000 Egyptians have been expelled in the last two days. Libyan security sources say the migrants were held in secret prisons controlled by human traffickers in Libya, then released in a large operation. (LaPresse)

June 3, 2023 – Updated June 3, 2023, 7:22 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Harassment of patients, the French anti-gay psychologist priest sanctioned

You may also like

Anxious, sleepless, in a corner of the cell:...

Wi-Fi Calling Observatory: is it really worth it?

Lionel Messi officially left PSG Sports

LIVE Inzaghi second, Brozovic decides

“Do you want to divide us? What a...

Traffic accident near Jajce | Info

3 police officers stabbed in England | Info

Neighbors warn family with autistic child: “Too many...

The aunt of the murdered Serbian woman in...

Near collision in the Taiwan Strait between a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy