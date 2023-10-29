Thousands of Palestinians Break Into UNRWA Warehouses in Gaza as Civic Order Falls Apart

Thousands of Palestinians in the central and southern Gaza Strip have broken into UNRWA warehouses and distribution centers in search of flour and basic supplies, according to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. This incident marks what the organization considers as the breaking down of civic order in the enclave after days of siege by Israel. UNRWA Affairs director in Gaza, Thomas White, warned that this is a worrying sign. The people are terrified, frustrated, and desperate, believing they have been abandoned. Tensions and fear are exacerbated by cuts in telephone and internet lines. The looting has taken place in several locations, including a warehouse in the town of Deir al Balah that holds humanitarian supplies. The massive displacement of civilians by Israel has caused families in the south to accommodate up to fifty relatives and friends in their homes, resulting in unsustainable social pressure. Furthermore, the aid shipments received so far do not cover the basic needs of the Gaza population. The UN agency criticizes the delivery system, citing few trucks, too many inspections, supplies that do not match orders, and the absence of fuel deliveries as reasons for its failure. The war between Israel and Hamas began after the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in Israeli territory on October 7, resulting in 1,400 dead, mostly civilians. In response, Israel launched a bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 8,000 deaths, also mostly civilians. Israel has imposed a total blockade on the supply of food, water, medicine, and fuel to Gaza. The first convoy with humanitarian aid only reached Palestinian territory two weeks after the conflict began. The Gazan population’s needs are immense, and the aid received so far, mostly from Egypt, is insufficient. Two humanitarian aid convoys with food, water, and medical supplies have recently entered the Egyptian Rafah crossing, waiting to be inspected by Israeli authorities before entering the Gaza Strip. Witness reports suggest that the first convoy, which entered on Saturday night, did not include fuel, a resource vital for functioning hospitals, bakeries, and water purification plants. This is the seventh and eighth convoys to enter since last Saturday, when Israel allowed humanitarian aid to enter through Egypt.

