Thousands of Palestinians have fled the Jenin refugee camp

About 3,000 people have left the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank to escape a huge and violent military operation by the Israeli army that has been going on since Monday morning. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, which is the local equivalent of the Red Cross, most of them went to stay in schools and other shelters in the city of Jenin: many left the camp on foot, as shown by different video published on social networks in the last few hours.

According to Al-Haq, an organization for Palestinian human rights, it was the Israeli army that ordered the evacuation of the refugee camp, in view of an intensification of operations in the following hours. However, the Israeli army responded by saying that it had not ordered any evacuations, and that the 3,000 Palestinians who left the camp did so of their own free will.

The one underway is considered the largest Israeli military operation in the West Bank for more than 20 years: many have compared it to the battle of Jenin in April 2002, when during the second intifada (a major armed uprising by Palestinians against the state of Israel between 2000 and 2005) the Israeli army occupied the city for ten days. In the battle, 52 Palestinians, including many civilians, and 23 Israeli soldiers were killed.

The operation, which the Israeli army said it had conducted “to counter terrorism in Jenin”, began in the night between Sunday and Monday, continued throughout the day on Monday and has not yet ended: according to the Israeli army could last a few more days.

In the operation, 10 Palestinian people were killed and about 100 were wounded, but it is not known for sure how many of them were militiamen and how many civilians. The military operation involved the entire city of Jenin – which is located in the north of the West Bank, the strip of territory that Israel has occupied since 1967 and which the Palestinians claim as their own – but it concentrated above all on the refugee camp, where about 14,000 people live in less than half a square kilometre.

The United Nations agency that deals with Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Monday evening that following the Israeli operation – carried out with soldiers, armored vehicles and above all aerial bombardments by drones – many areas of the refugee camp were left without electricity and running water. The agency also denounced an extremely worrying humanitarian situation, with many people in urgent need of food, clean water and powdered milk for their children.

