Thousands of people in the square in Chisinau in support of EU entry: “Moldovans are European” – Video

A Chisinaucapital of Moldaviaaccording to the police yesterday took to the streets between the 75,000 and 80,000 people to participate in the Grand European Assembly, the demonstration in support of Europe announced by the president Maia Sandu which took place in the square of the Grand National Assembly. Sandu addressed the crowd, as did the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, arrived in Moldova especially for this occasion. The participants of the meeting adopted a resolution supporting the European integration of Moldova which stated that Chisinau wants to become a full part of the European Union, which can ensure its stability and will allow to realize its potential.
The demonstrators also called on all political forces to support the country’s European path. To this end, according to the protesters, it is necessary specify in the Moldovan Constitution the objective of joining the EUensure that accession negotiations start as soon as possible and support the strengthening of state structures to achieve this.

