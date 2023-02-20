Thousands of people in the United States flock to the White House: demanding the dissolution of NATO to stop sending weapons to Ukraine

2023-02-20

Overseas Network, February 20. According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 20th, on the 19th local time, thousands of people in the United States marched from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House to protest, demanding that the United States stop sending weapons to Ukraine and disband NATO.

Politicians and journalists such as former US Congressman Dennis Kucinich and Tulsi Gabbard were also included in the protest parade. Everyone asked the United States to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, disband NATO and negotiate peace with Russia and other countries to establish a multi-polar world.

Tara Reade, a former U.S. Senate staffer, said, “Our focus has basically shifted from Afghanistan to Ukraine. These problems have to stop. Too many people have died.” American comedian and political commentator Jimmy • Dole sarcastically, CNN will not report this matter at all.

A protester from the Liberal Party in Pennsylvania held up a sign that said “No Aid, No Nuclear Weapons.” Invasion should not be involved. We are very close to nuclear war and we must be careful if no peaceful solution is found.”

Retired U.S. Army colonel and former State Department official Mary Ann Wright (Mary Ann Wright) said that millions of people were injured, died, and their homes were destroyed. It is wrong for both Iraq and Ukraine. She also asked the American people to continue to pressure Congress to stop sending weapons and negotiate instead.

The protest was held in front of the Lincoln Memorial, and then the crowd marched to the White House to make ten related demands to the US government. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)