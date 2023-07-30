Thousands of protesters gathered in front of the French embassy in Niger

Thousands of people gathered in front of the French embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger, to demonstrate in support of the soldiers of the Presidential Guard, authors of the coup that took place in the country this week. Protesters marched through the city and then arrived at the embassy, ​​chanting chants in favor of the coup plotters, Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Many of them were waving Russian and Nigerien flags. Arriving at the embassy, ​​protesters tore down the building’s plaque and replaced it with the flags of Russia and Niger. Then, writes the news agency Associated Press, one of them set fire to an entrance to the embassy. Finally the army intervened and dispersed the crowd with tear gas.

French President Emmanuel Macron he said that “any attack against France and its interests” in Niger will not be tolerated. “Anyone who attacks French citizens, the army, diplomats and the right of way will see France respond immediately and in no uncertain terms,” ​​she added.

Niger is located in north-western Africa, has 25 million inhabitants and is part of the sub-Saharan region of the Sahel, historically a very unstable area due both to a very harsh colonial regime maintained by France until the beginning of the twentieth century, and to due to the presence and activities of jihadist groups, some of which are affiliated with the Islamic State or al Qaeda. It had remained one of the few countries in the area still governed by a president close to Western governments until the coup a few days ago, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the presidential guard of Niger.

The coup was planned and implemented by the Presidential Guard, an influential elite unit of the army, which according to some analysts, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum had been trying to weaken for some time. The military arrested and deposed Bazoum, democratically elected in 2021, motivating the coup with the need to remedy a series of security, economic and corruption problems in the country. Later, Tchiani proclaimed himself the new leader.

Meanwhile, the situation in the country is still confused, part of the population supports the coup and there is some concern about what will happen in the next few times. Other military coups in West African countries, including Mali, in recent years have been aided by the presence of the Wagner Group, the pro-Nazi mercenary company long engaged in the war in Ukraine. In some situations the Wagner group’s support for African countries was direct, with training and the supply of weapons, in others it was limited to proposing future economic support.

As a result of the coup, the High Representative for European Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, announced the “immediate cessation of economic aid” intended for the country, as well as did France too.

