Thousands of Scouts Leave World Gathering in South Korea for Weather Alert – TV Corriere

Thousands of people left the coast of South Korea where the world scouts gathering was underway, ahead of the arrival of a tropical storm in the area. Evacuated with a thousand buses, 37,000 scouts – mostly teenagers – thus left the World Scout Jamboree which began last week in Buan. Most of the scouts, who come from 158 countries, will be housed in Seoul and its metropolitan area, where officials have set up university dormitories, government and corporate training centers and hotels. (Ap/LaPresse)

August 8, 2023 – Updated August 8, 2023 , 11:24 am

