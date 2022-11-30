Bird flu kills UK Christmas turkeys

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 30th. The British poultry farming industry organization said that the UK has encountered the largest bird flu epidemic in recorded history. A large number of turkeys that can be used to make “Christmas dinner” died or were culled, which may lead to a shortage of festive ingredients. insufficient.

According to a Reuters report on November 29, Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, said in a briefing to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee of the House of Commons that during the Christmas period each year, British farmers usually can supply 850 There are between 10,000 and 9 million turkeys, and this year, more than 1 million turkeys have died or been culled due to bird flu.

Griffiths said that for free-range turkeys and geese, the normal Christmas supply is 1.2 million to 1.3 million, but this year a total of about 600,000 have been “directly impacted” by the bird flu outbreak.

On November 13, people walked in a shopping mall in Basingstoke, England.Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Tim Ireland)

He said that since the beginning of October, nearly 140 bird flu sick birds have been found in the UK, resulting in the culling of about 1.6 million poultry. At present, about 36% of poultry farms in the country are epidemic control points, and mandatory indoor breeding measures are implemented. This means “potentially huge costs” for the poultry farming and food production industries.

Griffiths said it was unclear how retailers would fill the gap in turkey supplies and whether prices would be raised as a result.

“There will be a serious shortage of free-range turkeys to hit the shelves in the UK this year,” poultry farmer Paul Kelly told parliament. “The supermarkets will be most affected.”

Reuters reported that some large supermarkets in the UK have increased their turkey purchases in advance to ensure supply during Christmas. (Gao Jie)