The Tirreno-Adriatico arrives and it’s a big party for the city of Osimo. A large number of people ran into the street this morning in Osimo Stazione, where there must have been almost 3,000 people for the starting ceremony of the historic cycling race. Another 5,000 waited for the runners along the streets of the Osimano circuit, especially in the Borgo San Giacomo area and the same number between Corso Mazzini and Piazza del Comune for the finish line. Victory of the leader of the general classification Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian thus mortgaged the final success.

“It was nice to see Osimo decorated – comments Mayor Pugnaloni – for this great international event and I would like to thank associations and residents who have committed themselves to this, I am thinking of the maxi writing of Osimo on the hill that runs along via Roncesvalle framed several times by Rai cameras, and the blue colors of the Tirreno Adriatico which are waved not only in the historic center but also in Abbadia and San Paterniano for example.This day will be a driving force for the tourist economy of the area for the city, because during the live Rai in worldwide visions the splendid images of our Osimo, its historical architectural corners told by the commentators and the breathtaking panoramic landscapes”.

“I would like to thank – he concludes – those who have had to suffer the inconvenience due to the disrupted traffic from 12 to 17, those who, over 200, have committed themselves as volunteers in the logistical organization which was impeccable, the forces of order who ensured a safe ride and the residents of the center who were punctual in leaving the rest areas necessary for the cycling competition free.For a day we were at the center of the world, let us enjoy this success, certain that every euro invested in similar events, like sport seen as a means of promoting tourism, it will have repercussions on the local economy in the medium to long term”.







