THQ Nordic offers us a long demonstration, prologue demo available now

THQ Nordic offers us a long demonstration, prologue demo available now

THQ Nordic updates us on the developments of Alone in the Darkthe new thriller adventure arriving on October 25, with a long demonstration subtitled in Italian that shows us the two protagonists played by the actors Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) e David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow), the settings and the game mechanics.

But that’s not all: the publisher also offers us a taste of the gameplay by publishing a “prologue” demo Already available on the Xbox Store. You can download it from your consoles by searching for “Alone in the Dark Prologue“, or by accessing it from this page.

We leave you to the movie: good vision!

MX Video – Alone in the Dark

