In December, Su Yutong he moved house. There is only one code on the intercom. After years of threats and insults, the Chinese journalist had also begun to receive strange visits. Strangers who insistently asked for an “Asian woman”, who they wanted to go up. Until Yutong realized that her photo had appeared on a German porn ad site, with her home address and the promise of an oral sex for 100 euros.

