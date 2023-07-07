Threats from Venezuelan Intelligence Service Prevent Freddy Superlano from Holding Press Conference

Title: Bolivarian National Intelligence Service Threatens Hotel Owner Over Opposition Press Conference

Officials from the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) have allegedly threatened the owner of a hotel in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, to prevent opposition primary candidate Freddy Superlano from holding a press conference at the venue. The incident took place on [date]. As a result of the threats, the Voluntad Popular team was forced to evacuate the premises, and Superlano held his statement outside.

Superlano, in his reviewed statements by the Caroní Mail, expressed his understanding of the situation. He acknowledged that these actions were anticipated, saying, “We understand why these things happen… that they offer jail to the owner of a place if he holds a press conference for Freddy Superlano, there you are finding the signs that we said we were going to find when this process began.” The opposition candidate emphasized that they are not participating in a conventional election, pointing out the major obstacle that all opposition candidates face: political disqualifications.

Superlano shared his personal experience of winning an election and later being disbarred. Despite this setback, he chose to remain actively involved in the political process. He highlighted the importance of the primaries as an opportunity to legitimize leadership and enforce political change. Superlano urged opposition members to continue the fight against the government of President Nicolás Maduro, emphasizing that the selection of candidates should be determined by the opposition themselves.

The candidate stated that anyone perceived as a threat to Maduro’s government risks being disqualified from participating in the elections. However, Superlano called for unity and resilience. “Maduro is not the one who is going to choose the candidates from the opposition factors. We are the ones who will do it, we are the ones who will choose our leadership,” he asserted.

Furthermore, Superlano emphasized that if the winner of the primary elections is denied the opportunity to participate in the presidential elections, a collective alternative would be chosen to represent their interests. He emphasized that the focus should not be on any individual candidate, but rather on embodying the spirit of change that the Venezuelan people desire. Superlano reiterated the importance of capitalizing on social discontent towards the Maduro administration and encouraged organizing the process while defending the right to vote.

Independent journalism, such as the Caroní Mail, relies on the support of readers to ensure the availability of news that may be deemed uncomfortable or censored. The publication seeks to continue delivering unbiased and censorship-free journalism with the backing of its readers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

