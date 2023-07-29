Home » Three bodies were found in the village of Rujce near Lipljan Info
World

Three bodies were found in the village of Rujce near Lipljan Info

by admin
Three bodies were found in the village of Rujce near Lipljan Info

Three bodies of members of the same family were found today in a house in the village of Rujce near Lipljan, the police of self-proclaimed Kosovo announced.

Izvor: printscreen YT/RTK

According to the preliminary results of the investigation, it is a double murder and suicide that happened around 4:30 p.m.

Immediately after the report, the police went to the scene, where they found three bodies, and the medical teams only declared death.

The police state that it is suspected that the man killed his wife and son, and then shot himself.

The village of Rujce near Lipljan is inhabited by Albanians.

SRNA

See also  Xiamen Fire Reminder: When the weather is cold, fires often "emerge" in these places - Fujian.org.cn

You may also like

Russian Missile Attack Injures Five in Dnipro, Ukraine

Stress test, Italian banks passed with full marks:...

Bimbo dies at the nursery school in Caltabiano,...

Two Republican lawmakers are blocking food from reaching...

Udinese News – Quina introduces himself: “I love...

Migrants, how the “Rome process” pushed by Meloni...

Palčica cheated on Petrući with her ex-boyfriend |...

Toys, the EU launches the clampdown on dangerous...

Nicaragua Government Continues Crackdown on Private Universities, 26...

A Russian missile hit a residential building in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy