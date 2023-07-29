Three bodies were found in the village of Rujce near Lipljan Info

Three bodies of members of the same family were found today in a house in the village of Rujce near Lipljan, the police of self-proclaimed Kosovo announced.

Izvor: printscreen YT/RTK

According to the preliminary results of the investigation, it is a double murder and suicide that happened around 4:30 p.m.

Immediately after the report, the police went to the scene, where they found three bodies, and the medical teams only declared death.

The police state that it is suspected that the man killed his wife and son, and then shot himself.

The village of Rujce near Lipljan is inhabited by Albanians.

SRNA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

