Three Christians were slaughtered in Mozambique by some extremists in military uniform. This was reported to the Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACS), Monsignor Alberto Vera Arejula, bishop of Nacala. The massacre took place in the city located in the Province of Nampula, on 7 September, the day after the murder in Chipene of the Italian missionary sister Maria DeCoppi. The terrorists rounded up a crowd of people and then slit the throats of three Christians who had previously separated from the group.

Mozambique, an Italian nun killed in an attack on a mission edited by the foreign editorial staff

07 September 2022



“The brother of one of the victims said that the terrorists, who were wearing military uniforms, had gathered the population saying they were there to save them,” said Monsignor Vera. “When everyone was gathered, they started asking them who was Muslim and who was Christian. Those who identified as Christians were tied their hands behind their backs and then slit the throats of three of them. One Christian, however, managed to flee and it is he who told the story. In the night between 6 and 7 September a total of eleven people were killed. The terrorists left a trail of devastation and great fear “.

Referring to Sister Maria de Coppi the bishop added: “I met her, she was like a mother, she really helped everyone with love and humility. And we will start a process to officially determine if she died a martyr. Sister Maria de Coppi he helped malnourished children in a small room where there was milk and flour, and this room was also destroyed. She was a nurse and worked with malnourished babies and children. The terrorists clearly tell us they don’t want us there. For now, we will not return on a mission, but we will continue to work with the locals. “

Mozambique, the return of Isis which is now making its way into the Africa of Christians by Daniele Raineri

07 September 2022



Although many of the terrorists pursue Islamist objectives and Daesh has declared to operate in the country, Bishop Vera stressed that it is not a religious conflict in the strict sense. “Those who have an Islamic fundamentalist intention – he specified – are usually foreigners. They build mosques and create confusion among other Muslims. In Nacala there are at least four different groups of Muslims, clearly different from each other. True Muslims feel united. to Christians and live side by side with them. The leaders of this movement, be they jihadists, terrorists or criminals, are profiting from this situation for financial reasons. They want it to be understood as a religious struggle, but I am not from agreement and I’m not the only one to think so “, concludes the prelate.