(LaPresse) One more time shooting at a US university. At least 3 people were killed and 5 injured Monday night at Michigan State University, on the East Lansing campus, approximately 90 miles northwest of Detroit. The suspected killer took his own life off campus.

The shootings began shortly before 20.30 local time, in Berkey Hall and in the vicinity of the student union, a popular meeting place, as specified Chris Rozman, acting deputy chief of the campus police department.

Here the story of Viviana Mazza, correspondent from New York (LaPresse)