Three died near Prizren while watching the races Info

Three people died last night on the highway near Prizren, while watching car races, the police confirmed.

The police said that one of the drivers allegedly lost control of the car and hit a group of onlookers.

“Three people lost their lives, while three were injured and were referred for treatment,” it is stated in the police statement.

The suspected driver was taken into custody, Belgrade media reports.

