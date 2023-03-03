Home World Three global pharmaceutical companies left BiH | Info
In recent years, some of the world‘s largest pharmaceutical companies have left Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the region.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Global companies such as Glaxo, Sanofi, AstraZeneca have changed their business policies and presence in the markets of our region in the last decade. The above does not apply exclusively to Bosnia and Herzegovina. market, but to the market of Southeast European countries“, stated the head of the Department for Information on Medicines, Tijana Spasojević-Došen, in response to an inquiry as to the reason for their leaving the market of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

She added that this will not affect the quality of the market supply of medicines.

“Patients are not at risk because of the above, because our market has, for now, a sufficient amount of medicines, and a significant contribution to this belongs to the domestic pharmaceutical industry,” she stated.

When asked if the replacement drugs used by citizens are safe, she answered that they are drugs of a completely satisfactory level.

Generics approved by our agency meet European standards for quality, fertility and safety and undergo the same evaluation and verification by our agency as the original drugs.“, said Spasojević-Došen.

(Evening paper)

