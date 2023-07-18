Home » three injured and road closed
three injured and road closed

three injured and road closed

by gds.it – ​​8 hours ago

Accident this afternoon in Palermo, in viale Regione Siciliana North-West, near vicolo Gerbino. A self-compactor of Rap, the company that deals with waste in the city, overturned and three operators were injured. The causes have yet to be verified, but it appears that the vehicle did not collide with any other vehicle. The self-compactor…

See also  New Zealand, the protest of the tractors against the law on the taxation of emissions of cattle and sheep

