Florence, March 8, 2023 – Fear at the Santa Maria Novella station a Firenze for a accident: a bus hit a woman who was injured on the ground. The driver’s braking caused three others injured even on board. Some people actually fell to the ground.

Happened around 8pm near the Bata store, in Piazza della Stazione. Several calls that have come al 118. Some ambulances have intervened, while they try to understand the causes of the accident.

The invested person a 56-year-old woman, was rescued in red code by the 118 staff and taken to the hospital. You are currently in very serious condition with a reserved prognosis for various traumas in Careggi.

Other ambulances instead rescued the three people injuries on board the vehicle. They are 31, 33 and 47 years old. One broke her nose in the crash.

The vehicle is an urban transport bus, managed by Tuscan bus lines and that covers the line 14.

The dynamics of the accident it is still to be rebuilt. According to the first reconstructions of the municipal police, the woman would have crossed from the right side with respect to the direction of travel of the bus, suddenly emerging from another bus alongside.