Three Israeli soldiers killed on the border with Egypt – Last Hour

Three Israeli soldiers killed on the border with Egypt

Three Israeli soldiers killed on the border with Egypt
(ANSA) – TEL AVIV, JUNE 03 – Three Israeli soldiers were killed in a firefight by an assailant on the border with Egypt. The military spokesman made it known according to which there is also a slightly wounded soldier among the soldiers.

“The assailant is an Egyptian policeman,” the Israeli military spokesman said, adding that “an investigation is being conducted in full cooperation with the Egyptian military.”

The same source then provided a first explanation of the facts. “In the early hours of the morning – he explained -, two army soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed by an assailant who opened fire on them while they were securing a military post on the Egyptian border. Soon after – he said added – more soldiers arrived in the area and conducted searches.At noon (local time), during the search, the soldiers identified the assailant in Israeli territory and an exchange of fire developed between the assailant and the soldiers The soldiers shot and killed the suspect.”

“During the firefight, a soldier – continued the spokesman – was killed and a non-commissioned officer was slightly wounded. The assailant is an Egyptian policeman”. The soldiers – he concluded – “continue to search the area to exclude the presence of other assailants”. (HANDLE).

