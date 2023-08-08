Three Marseille, France police officers arrested in investigation into death of man during July riots

Three policemen in Marseille, France, were arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation launched to ascertain the causes of the death of a man which took place last July 1 while violent popular riots were underway in the city due to the killing of the 17-year-old Nahel M. Five police officers were initially arrested, but on Tuesday evening two were released after questioning.

The man, a 27-year-old named Mohamed Bendriss, had died of cardiac arrest: the autopsy showed that he had suffered a chest trauma while traveling by scooter. The hypothesis of the investigators is that the trauma was caused by a “flash-ball”, or a rubber bullet used by the French police to disperse the demonstrators. It is unclear whether Bendriss was participating in the protests at the time of the death. The arrested policemen are part of the RAID, a French police unit specializing in counter-terrorism operations.

