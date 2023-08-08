Home » Three Marseille, France police officers arrested in investigation into death of man during July riots
World

Three Marseille, France police officers arrested in investigation into death of man during July riots

by admin
Three Marseille, France police officers arrested in investigation into death of man during July riots

Three policemen in Marseille, France, were arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation launched to ascertain the causes of the death of a man which took place last July 1 while violent popular riots were underway in the city due to the killing of the 17-year-old Nahel M. Five police officers were initially arrested, but on Tuesday evening two were released after questioning.

The man, a 27-year-old named Mohamed Bendriss, had died of cardiac arrest: the autopsy showed that he had suffered a chest trauma while traveling by scooter. The hypothesis of the investigators is that the trauma was caused by a “flash-ball”, or a rubber bullet used by the French police to disperse the demonstrators. It is unclear whether Bendriss was participating in the protests at the time of the death. The arrested policemen are part of the RAID, a French police unit specializing in counter-terrorism operations.

See also  Serbian juniors beat Slovenia at the European Championship | Sport

You may also like

Udinese – The wait is over, tomorrow Fabbian...

Strangers in the tunnel: the high-speed line between...

Photos of the missing Serbian family in Greece...

FK Laktaši donated a clothes dryer and balls...

Bad weather in Norway, the damage of the...

Under the eyes of passersby, three vandalize the...

More than 1,400 people have been evacuated following...

On «Artificial intelligence and peace» the message for...

Berlusconi Trophy: Monza-Milan LIVE at 9 pm, the...

Udinese – Good news from Bruseschi, head to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy