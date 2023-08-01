Three Men, Including US National, Disappear in Los Ramones, Nuevo León Amidst Rising Violence

Title: Three Men, Including American Citizen, Disappear in Violent Region of Northern Mexico

Date: July 31, 20XX

Three men, one of whom is a US national, have gone missing while en route to a ranch in Los Ramones, Nuevo León, in northern Mexico, according to state authorities. The disappearance of Andrés González Vela, a 40-year-old American, along with Julio César García Lozano, 37, and Sigifredo Baltazar González Rodríguez, 68, both Mexican nationals, was reported on Monday.

The state Attorney General’s Office has issued search records for the trio who vanished on July 19 while traveling in a black Ford Lobo truck. Their destination was the Gloria ranch located at kilometer 92 on the Lomas station highway.

Andrés González Vela is described as bald with a pearly complexion, small dark brown eyes, a medium, flat nose, and thin lips. He stands at 1.65 meters tall and has a stocky build. Notable physical features include a tattoo on his right shoulder that says ‘Angela’ and another one on his back displaying the last name ‘González’. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and brown boots.

Julio César García Lozano has short straight hair, a pearly complexion, medium light brown eyes, a large straight nose, and thin lips. He stands at 1.64 meters tall, has a goatee, and sports tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and brown boots.

Sigifredo Baltazar González Rodríguez is described as bald with dark brown, small eyes, a large, flat nose, and a height of 1.78 meters. He possesses a medium build and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and brown boots. He does not have any particular distinguishing features.

Los Ramones, Nuevo León, has recently been plagued by violence associated with organized crime activities. Just a few days prior to the men’s disappearance, three bodies were discovered inside a charred vehicle at kilometer 2 on the road to Las Enramadas. Additionally, a classic Jetta vehicle containing two charred bodies was found at kilometer 75 of the same road on July 19.

In response to the escalating violence, military personnel in conjunction with the National Guard, Civil Force, and municipal police have conducted surveillance patrols in Los Ramones and neighboring municipalities since July 23.

Mexico is currently facing a concerning crisis of missing persons, with over 110,000 individuals still unaccounted for.

As authorities continue their search efforts, concerns grow for the safety and well-being of the three missing men. The ongoing violence in the region further emphasizes the need for increased security measures and swift action to protect the local population.

