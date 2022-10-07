“Sometimes we come very close to Russian fighters. We flank them, flying at a distance of two to three meters. Between pilots we look at each other, but without saying goodbye. And there is absolutely no room for rude gestures like the ones in the Top Gun movie. Here we are forced to a maximum concentration, because we cannot risk mistakes or ambiguous moves ». Even if he rejects any comparison with the Hollywood film, the colonel Salvatore Florio he is experiencing the same scenes: his own every day Eurofighter they go to face the Moscow jets that challenge the NATO defense network in the Baltic skies.