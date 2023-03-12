Home World THREE MORE MEDALS FOR SERBIA! | Sport
THREE MORE MEDALS FOR SERBIA!

THREE MORE MEDALS FOR SERBIA! | Sport

Well done to our shooters!

Source: MN Press

The Serbian national team in archery has successfully completed its participation in the European Air Weapons Championship in Tallinn, as our teams won one gold, two silver and one bronze medal today.

The men’s senior rifle team consisting of Milenko Sebić, Lazar Kovačević and Milutin Stefanović became European champions, the women’s pistol team consisting of Zorana Arunović, Brankica Zarić and Jovana Todorović won silver medals, and the women’s rifle team consisting of Andrea Arsović, Teodora Vukojević and Ivana Andđušić Maksimović, while the men’s pistol team Damir Mikec, Dimitrije Grgić and Duško Petrov won bronze.

Mikec won medals in all three pistol disciplines in which he participated. On Friday, he won gold in the singles competition, and on Saturday he reached the title of European champion in mixed doubles with Zoran Arunović.

(FoNet/Mondo)

