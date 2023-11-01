Three New Femicides Confirmed in Cuba, Highlighting Urgent Issue

Cuban Feminist Magazine Confirms Three New Femicides in the Country

CubitaNOW – Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The Cuban feminist magazine Alas Tensas has confirmed three new cases of femicides that have recently occurred in the country. The magazine expressed their regret over these occurrences and emphasized the increasing number of citizen complaints regarding these crimes.

The first case involves Aracelis Cala Pérez, a 32-year-old woman who went missing on October 8. Her body was discovered on October 11 in the municipality of Pinar del Río. The femicide was committed by her ex-partner. Alas Tensas extended their condolences to her teenage son and daughter, expressing concern for the daughter who requires special care due to intellectual disabilities.

The second case reported by Alas Tensas is the femicide of Yesica García Duany, a 28-year-old woman who was murdered in her home in San Luis, Santiago de Cuba. This tragic event took place on October 20 in front of her three children, with her four-month-old baby in her arms. Alas Tensas stated that the incident could have been prevented, as the attacker and ex-partner had a restraining order against him, according to sources close to her family. The magazine sent condolences to her children, family, and loved ones.

Lastly, the murder of nurse Yubisleidis Gamboa Ricardo, a 34-year-old woman, was reported in Bayamo, news. The crime was committed by her ex-partner, who is also the father of their young son and daughter. Alas Tensas extended their condolences to her children, brother, and other family members and close friends.

The publication emphasized that these cases were reported by the press, citizens, and activists, and were verified through collaboration between the OGAT and YSTCC organizations, with contributions from the Cuban Women’s Network. Until October 27, 2023, there have been 74 femicides, according to the under-registration conducted by the #OGAT and #YSTCC observatories.

It is deeply concerning to witness the increase in femicides in Cuba. The magazine Alas Tensas continues to shed light on these tragic events, hoping to raise awareness and bring justice to the victims.

