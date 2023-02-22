Home World Three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli army operation in Nablus, West Bank
World

Three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli army operation in Nablus, West Bank

by admin
Three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli army operation in Nablus, West Bank

Wednesday morning three Palestinians They were killed during a military operation by the Israeli army in the city of Nablus, in the West Bank, the strip of territory that Israel has partly occupied since 1967 and which the Palestinians claim as their own. According to initial reports, around 10 am the Israeli army had surrounded a building where it suspected an alleged Palestinian terrorist was hiding: at that moment clashes broke out between some Palestinians who live in the area and Israeli soldiers, who started shooting. At least 25 other Palestinians were wounded in the operation by shots fired by Israeli soldiers: four of them are said to be in serious condition.

See also  "A member of the Ukrainian negotiating team in Gomel killed by the security services for treason"

You may also like

Zoran Kalinić was arrested by SIPA Info

from 28 February the online platform will be...

Guaranteed fun with ”Spose consumate”, the comedy staged...

Leiji Matsumoto: my free thought.

The priest who challenges the narcos with the...

Jovana Jeremić entangled in Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment

Picture of the killed soldiers from the Wagner...

«One year later democracy resists»- Corriere TV

The handshake between Zelensky and Biden during the...

Regulatory standards keep lowering US rail safety ‘derailed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy