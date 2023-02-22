Wednesday morning three Palestinians They were killed during a military operation by the Israeli army in the city of Nablus, in the West Bank, the strip of territory that Israel has partly occupied since 1967 and which the Palestinians claim as their own. According to initial reports, around 10 am the Israeli army had surrounded a building where it suspected an alleged Palestinian terrorist was hiding: at that moment clashes broke out between some Palestinians who live in the area and Israeli soldiers, who started shooting. At least 25 other Palestinians were wounded in the operation by shots fired by Israeli soldiers: four of them are said to be in serious condition.