Attempted murder. On this charge, in Northern Ireland, three men were arrested for wounding an off-duty police officer in Omagh in County Tyrone last night. This was communicated by the local police, who revealed the identity of the official hospitalized in “critical but stable” conditions: it is Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The three arrested are 38, 45 and 47 years old, as reported by the British media quoting the local Northern Irish police, as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of Caldwell, who continues to fight for his life in hospital. But at the moment their names have not been disclosed and they do not appear to have been indicted for specific crimes. Furthermore, the privileged track on the motive at the moment remains to be clarified.

According to what has emerged, the victim has the profile of a sort of super policeman, known for having investigated in the past both terrorist groups such as those of the so-called New IRA, the splinter rib of the former republican guerrilla in Northern Ireland, and of organized and common crime.