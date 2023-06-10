three people died in the crash caused by bad weather

A terrible accident on the Treviso Mare Regional Road he upset Roncade, in the province of Treviso, in the night between Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June. In a violent head-on between three cars, perhaps caused by bad weather, three people between 53 and 24 lost their lives and three others were reportedly injured.









Three dead in the frontal

According to what is learned from the local media, the accident occurred when it was just after one in the morning. Three cars involved, with a violent impact between the cars that left no way out for some of the passengers of the vehicles.

Two women were killed, by 53 and 24 years old, and a 31-year-old man. According to reports, the 31-year-old and the 24-year-old were traveling in the same car, a Volkswagen Polo.









The accident, which occurred as mentioned on the Treviso Mare in the Roncade area, took place near an Arcaplanet shop, a center specializing in the sale of pet food.

In addition to the forces of order, the firefighters of the provincial command of Treviso also intervened on the spot to try to disengage the cars involved in the violent accident and to try to help the injured.





The balance of the wounded

To make the situation even more dramatic is the toll of the injured in the Roncade accident. Threelike the victims, are the people who have been rescued by paramedics rushed to the area of ​​the accident during the night.









At the moment, nothing is known about their conditions. The injured are men aged between 34 and 56 years.

Dynamics under consideration

According to what has been learned, it seems that the bad weather that hit the area during the hours of the accident may have caused the accident. First there would be a frontal between a carthe Volkswagen Polo of the deceased 31-year-old and 24-year-old, and a van Vito, in which the other victim, a 53-year-old, was traveling.

Later would come aAlfa Romeo Giulietta which would not have been able to avoid the debris of the other two cars involved in the accident. The exact dynamics, however, are being examined by the investigators who arrived on the spot to carry out the findings of the case and clarify what really happened and what the real causes of the fatal accident are.















